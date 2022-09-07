Bay Village assisted living nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police confirmed an assisted living nursing assistant was indicted for burglary after being accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms.
BVPD said officers arrested 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson of Cleveland for theft and identity fraud on June 1 in relation to multiple reports of missing items from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare, where she was working as a contracted Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
Vinson’s case went before a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Aug. 24, according to BVPD.
BVPD said the Grand Jury handed down a multi-count indictment against Vinson for:
- burglary
- theft
- money laundering
- possession of drugs
- identify fraud
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas will handle Vinson’s case.
