Bay Village assisted living nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms

File photo
File photo(Bay Village Police Department Facebook page)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police confirmed an assisted living nursing assistant was indicted for burglary after being accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms.

BVPD said officers arrested 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson of Cleveland for theft and identity fraud on June 1 in relation to multiple reports of missing items from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare, where she was working as a contracted Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

Vinson’s case went before a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Aug. 24, according to BVPD.

BVPD said the Grand Jury handed down a multi-count indictment against Vinson for:

  • burglary
  • theft
  • money laundering
  • possession of drugs
  • identify fraud

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas will handle Vinson’s case.

