Body camera video from CMHA officer involved in fatal shooting expected to be released Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials are scheduled to provide an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer.

Remarks from the city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond are scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority previously said the officer was initially dispatched to a call for assistance early Monday morning at Riverside Park on the city’s West side.

The officer was flagged down by a man in his 30s, later identified as Maalik Amir Roquemore, who suddenly attacked him, according to investigators.

Officials said the officer fired his service weapon after his Taser was ineffective on Roquemore.

Paramedics took Roquemore to Fairview General Hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Bodycam coming today, showing alleged attack on CMHA cop that led to officer shooting/killing the man. He wasn’t armed, but CMHA says attack continued after taser attempt. The man’s mom has retained atty Stanley Jackson, who rep’d fam of Arthur Keith - also killed by CMHA police. — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 7, 2022

Body-worn camera footage from the officer is expected to be released by Wednesday, per Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority policy.

This story will be updated.

