Edgewater Park Cudell neighbors are fed up after string of thefts they believe the same man is responsible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Edgewater Park Cudell neighborhood are fed up thanks to a string of break-ins and thefts throughout the community. 19 News obtained surveillance videos and pictures from several theft victims, and they all appear to show what looks like the same suspect.

“He’s been an absolute plague over the summer and it’s really impacting people’s peace of mind and their quality of life,” said victim, Tina Elkins.

Elkins lives on West Blvd., and she’s fallen victim three times. She said her husband’s tools were stolen from his truck twice and the crook stole her bike. Her neighbor did catch the man on camera during one of the incidents.

“He bikes to his crimes and bikes away with the goods and he’s got him bicycling, he stops in front of the house down there,” Elkins explained. “He’s got my husband’s 50-pound toolbox, brand new drill, rifles through the toolbox, fixes his bike with one of my husband’s tools, decides to throw out some of the heavy hardware boxes that are in there, and then puts it back together and rides off.”

Back in July Cleveland police told us a burglary and theft suspect was on the loose and sent us some pictures. Police said the suspect broke into a home on West 93rd Street and Detroit Avenue and stole several items. 19 News tried to reach out to the police Tuesday for an update on the investigation, but we haven’t heard back. We did speak with Cleveland city council-woman Jenny Spencer about the case.

“What I want to say about this community is how resourceful the residents have been,” said Ward 15 Cleveland City Council member Jenny. “They really have come together, especially as I think you saw on Facebook and have been sharing information and footage to say is this the same person and were at the point where it really looks like, based on the images available that we are talking about the same individual and trying to hone on apprehending him.”

19 News spoke with one man who says back in June he has video of the same man stealing packages out of the Wilsher building on the corner of 105th and Clifton Blvd.

Other neighbors say he’s stolen everything from tools to bikes to packages to a grill. Another video a neighbor sent us shows what appears to be the same suspect stealing his ladder. Police tell 19 News the suspect has been spotted in the area of Detroit Avenue and West Boulevard.

“This guy’s got clear patterns; you know areas he likes to hit a lot,” explained Elkins. “I mean he’s hit us we figure three times you know, and he’s hit other parts of the neighborhood down Baltic multiple because he’s seen there repeatedly. He likes to steal over here, take it over there. It’s the same guy that is showing up on surveillance video from all over the neighborhood.”

19 News is told police are investigating and gathering videos from victims to id this man. They are encouraging anyone watching who may have been a victim to make sure they’ve submitted a police report, this is something you can even do online.

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-209344 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this burglary and theft.

