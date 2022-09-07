Garfield Heights Police give abandoned guinea pig a home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police have a new furry four-legged member of their department - but it’s not a K-9.

A concerned citizen called police on Aug. 17 reporting that two guinea pigs appeared to be left outside in the elements without food and water, GHPD stated.

Unfortunately, GHPD said one had already died when the Animal Warden arrived, but he was able to save the other one.

GHPD said she was extremely skinny and very timid around people when she first arrived at the department.

When she finally began to trust humans again after a few short weeks, she also had a hold of the department.

“Our Dispatchers and Officers have created such a bond with her that we just did not want her to leave,” GHPD stated. “So, without further ado, please welcome our newest member of our Police Department, Bolo!”

GHPD said she currently keeps their dispatchers company and officers visit her often in the dispatch center.

Garfield Heights Police give rescue guinea pig named BOLO a home (Garfield Heights Police)

