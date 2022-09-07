2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

File
File(ND Game and Fish)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties.

In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The virus was also detected in commercial chickens in Defiance County.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the highly-contagious virus can spread quickly and is fatal to various types of poultry or waterfowl, including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, geese, ducks, and shorebirds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is not believed that Ohio’s infections pose an “immediate public health concern” to the human population.

The virus cannot be transmitted through properly-cooked meats or eggs.

Birds on the properties where the virus was detected will be “depopulated” to prevent additional spread. Additionally, surveillance activities will be conducted for several miles around the infected areas.

Anyone who notices an increase in bird deaths or strange behaviors can contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6220.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

19 News
Remote-controlled robots to help clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie
19 News
Greater Cleveland RTA adds transit ambassadors to help prevent violence disruptions
New giraffe calf at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Ohio zoo officials announce birth of baby giraffe
Beach-cleaning robot
Remote-controlled robots will be used to clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie