The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”

Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?

Three trials and nearly 70 years later, the debate continues.

In the latest episode of our true crime podcast, Dark Side of The Land, 19 News anchor Nichole Vrsansky revisits this notorious crime with some of the experts involved in the case.

Dark Side of The Land is available on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.