Neighborhood worried for students walking, waiting for bus with broken streetlight

The street light broke over the summer, now fall and the time change will make mornings more dangerous.
Residents shine the light on dark intersection where kids walk to school and wait for the bus in the morning(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A street light on Professor and Anderson in South Euclid on the Lyndhurst border has gone dark and neighbors want the city to shine some light on the problem.

“The kids, they come out and catch the bus, it’s dark, and it’s coming up on wintertime,” said Russell Howser, who lives at the intersection. “The days are getting shorter so it gets dark out here and I’m just concerned about safety for the neighbors, kids.”

Howser said he’s called an automated Cleveland Public Power line but has gotten no results.

“I’m just trying to get the light on,” said Howser. “I don’t if it’s the Illuminating Company or Cleveland Public Power. Whoever is responsible for the light, I would appreciate if they would come out and replace the bulb.”

19 Troubleshooters reached out to South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo to get some action on fixing the problem.

