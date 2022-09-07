New COVID booster available at several Cleveland Clinic hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic announced that they will be offering the new, updated COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites in Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals.

The clinic said appointments are required, and can be made on MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The updated boosters will also be made available to many previously scheduled appointments, according to the clinic, beginning in mid-September as more supplies become available.

Cleveland Clinic said they are offering the updated Pfizer vaccine, available for anyone 12 years and older, at least two months after their last dose of their primary vaccine or two months after their last “original” booster.

They noted that the vaccine contains messenger RNA components of the original COVID strain, along with components of the omicron variant.

This means that these boosters are expected to provide better protection against currently circulation strains of COVID, according to a release from the clinic.

“It’s a great time to get protected, as we head into the colder months,” stated the release. “Studies have shown vaccination is the best way to prevent severe illness or death from COVID-19.”

More information about the vaccine can be found on their website.

