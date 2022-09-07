Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect shower or storm possible for some today; brighter days ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is located east of Ohio. We think there is enough moisture available for isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland to roll in off of Lake Erie. Low clouds and fog this morning will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s today. High pressure builds in from the west tonight. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s away from the lakeshore. The air mass warms the rest of the week. Sunshine in the forecast tomorrow and Friday. The team is monitoring the next system that could bring us more rain the second half of the upcoming weekend.

