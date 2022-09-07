2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect shower or storm possible for some today; brighter days ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is located east of Ohio. We think there is enough moisture available for isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland to roll in off of Lake Erie. Low clouds and fog this morning will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s today. High pressure builds in from the west tonight. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s away from the lakeshore. The air mass warms the rest of the week. Sunshine in the forecast tomorrow and Friday. The team is monitoring the next system that could bring us more rain the second half of the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues this evening; patchy drizzle and light rain...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues this evening; patchy drizzle and light rain through
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 6, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 6, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 6, 2022
Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues this evening; patchy drizzle and light rain through tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening;...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine