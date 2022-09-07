Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet and dry through the end of the week; rain returns Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a soggy start to the week, the weather has dramatically improved.

Other than a few passing clouds, we’ll stay generally clear through the overnight hours.

With mainly clear skies and light winds, a little patchy fog may develop overnight in the valleys.

Fog will lift by mid-morning Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be quite a pair!

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s each day.

Scattered rain will return to the region by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.