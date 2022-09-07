Police arrest nursing assistant accused of stealing from residents

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police said they arrested 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson, a certified nursing assistant, after she was accused of stealing items from resident’s rooms.

According to police, the nursing assistant was employed with a private agency and worked at O’Neil Healthcare and at least two other facilities facing a laundry list of charges for, burglary, theft, money laundering, possession of drugs, and identity fraud.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use” Detective Sgt. Jay Elish of Bay Village Police Department said.

According to the indictment, these offenses happened within a two month period from April 1 to June 30.

Elish said the 21-year-old was arrested in June, but she apparently didn’t learn her lesson.

Shortly after getting out of jail, she allegedly did the same thing.

“It’s an excessive I would say $5000 at this point... It would be like a grand theft. The total amount would be a grand theft at this point” Elish said.

Ellish said she preyed on her patients.

“With theft from an elderly person it’s an enhancement, so the degree of the felony goes up because they are an elderly person” he said.

Elish shared around the time period of the alleged crimes, Vinson worked at the O’Neil Healthcare Bay Village location one time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.