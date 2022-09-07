2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Remote-controlled robots will be used to clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachgoers could soon spot new technology that will be used to help clean Cleveland’s Lake Erie shoreline.

The “BeBot” is a remote-controlled robot that can rake and collect plastic litter, cans, food wrappers, or cigarettes at a pace of 32,000 square feet per hour, according to Meijer.

The solar- and battery-powered devices will be used to pick up debris for recycling along Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes.

Additionally, the retailer said the “Pixie Drone” will be deployed to collect litter from the lake surfaces. It is also capable of collecting other data from the water, including temperatures and pH levels.

“Contributing to the conservation of these invaluable waterways is important to the wellbeing of our ecosystems, economy, and the communities we serve,” Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said.

The efforts to clean beaches in the Midwest, which started in August, are part of a partnership with Meijer and the the Council of the Great Lakes Region.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

19 News
Remote-controlled robots to help clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie
19 News
Greater Cleveland RTA adds transit ambassadors to help prevent violence disruptions
Multiple streetlights are out along Chester Avenue downtown Cleveland.
Streetlight outage Downtown Cleveland sparks safety and security concerns
Streetlight outage Downtown Cleveland sparks safety and security concerns
Streetlight outage Downtown Cleveland sparks safety and security concerns