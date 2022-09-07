Residents who live at 2 Lake County mobile home parks file lawsuit against property owners

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricardo Rodriguez says the conditions at Fairgrounds mobile home park in Painesville Township are filthy and no one should have to live this way.

“They’ve asked ownership for better maintenance on the property.... for example this tree that they’ve been complaining about that fell crushing a car, what if it would’ve hurt somebody,” Said Rodriguez.

Residents at Perry Mobile Home Park say their living conditions are poor too. They are owned by the same company that runs Fairgrounds.

Most of the people who live at the mobile parks are Mexican. Rodriguez claims, they are being discriminated against because of that.

“They don’t respect us,” said Rodriguez/

On Wednesday, with the help of Legal Aid and Hola Ohio, the residents filed a lawsuit against the mobile home parks owners.

“The rent increases that have been very frequent even though the residents have not been able to get a lease for their property.”

Veronica Dahlberg from Hola Ohio says whenever residents from these two mobile homes bring up issues to their property manager, they are being ignored and rights are being violated.

“There’s an unending list of incredible abuse and violations going on there,” said Veronica Dahlberg director of Hola Ohio.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Rodriguez says he won’t give up because he and his family deserve a safe place to live.

“Keep fighting so things will change,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.