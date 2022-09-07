Stark County grand jury decision to be released on New Year’s Day officer involved shooting

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Prosecutor said they will be holding a press conference today to announce the grand jury decision on an officer involved shooting that took place on New Years Day.

The press conference will start at 4 p.m.

In an initial press release following the incident, the Canton Police Department stated:

“When the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The man who was shot by the officer was identified as James “Roe” Williams.

According to police, Williams was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

Williams’ wife Marquetta told 19 News they were in their backyard ringing in the New Year when the officer opened fire.

“My husband and I both went out there to shoot guns in the air, like everybody does to celebrate,” Williams said.

Marquetta said her husband was behind the 6-foot high wooden privacy fence at the time.

“You can’t see in. You can’t see out,” she said. “We didn’t know who it was when it happened because nobody said anything. They didn’t say: ‘Stop, freeze, police!’ Nothing, they just shot him,” she told 19 News.

In the police video, the officer is seen approaching the fence after hearing the gunshots. He then fires away into the fence. However, no warning or command is heard being given by the officer until after the cop pulls the trigger.

Williams’ wife is now demanding justice, telling 19 News her husband was the one placed in an unsafe situation by police.

