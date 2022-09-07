2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Stark County grand jury decision to be released on New Year’s Day officer involved shooting

Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Prosecutor said they will be holding a press conference today to announce the grand jury decision on an officer involved shooting that took place on New Years Day.

The press conference will start at 4 p.m.

In an initial press release following the incident, the Canton Police Department stated:

“When the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The man who was shot by the officer was identified as James “Roe” Williams.

According to police, Williams was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

Williams’ wife Marquetta told 19 News they were in their backyard ringing in the New Year when the officer opened fire.

“My husband and I both went out there to shoot guns in the air, like everybody does to celebrate,” Williams said.

Marquetta said her husband was behind the 6-foot high wooden privacy fence at the time.

“You can’t see in. You can’t see out,” she said. “We didn’t know who it was when it happened because nobody said anything. They didn’t say: ‘Stop, freeze, police!’ Nothing, they just shot him,” she told 19 News.

In the police video, the officer is seen approaching the fence after hearing the gunshots. He then fires away into the fence. However, no warning or command is heard being given by the officer until after the cop pulls the trigger.

Williams’ wife is now demanding justice, telling 19 News her husband was the one placed in an unsafe situation by police.

Previous Coverage:

Vigil held for man fatally shot by Canton police after firing gun on New Year’s Day

Canton police officer shoots man who allegedly fired first

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Police said she preyed on her patients.
Police arrest nursing assistant accused of stealing from residents
Intersection near scene of homicide
Police: Naked man arrested at scene for homicide of 38-year-old Cleveland woman
19 News
Body camera video from CMHA officer involved in fatal shooting expected to be released Wednesday
(Source: WOIO)
Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released