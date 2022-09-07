2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetlight outage Downtown Cleveland sparks safety and security concerns

By Jim Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple streetlights are not working in the heart of Cleveland’s downtown, sparking safety and security concerns for people who live there.

For at least a week, the lights along Chester Avenue between East 9th and East 12th Street have been off.

19 News crews have noticed, and captured video of other streetlights that are not working on surrounding streets.

“I feel like it’s a safety concern. There are people walking at night, cars don’t pay attention -- the cars fly up and down here,” one resident told 19 News. “Without any light, you won’t see where you’re going. I feel like it’s a problem.”

In 2019, the city launched a $35 million streetlight project to replace the lights with new LED lights.

According to Cleveland Public Power, the project is 88% complete.

A spokesperson for CPP told 19 News they became aware of the downtown outage when we asked for comment.

“Thank you for bringing these to our attention. We were aware of a couple of streetlights on E. 12th near Euclid, but not these. Our crews will investigate and we believe in the next 24-48 hours the repairs will be complete,” said Shelley Shockley.

