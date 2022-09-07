Streetlight outage Downtown Cleveland sparks safety and security concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple streetlights are not working in the heart of Cleveland’s downtown, sparking safety and security concerns for people who live there.

For at least a week, the lights along Chester Avenue between East 9th and East 12th Street have been off.

Dark nights downtown! Multiple streetlights have been out for at least a week; people who live in these buildings are a worried about safety. After we alerted Cleveland Public Power, they said repairs are expected in a few days. pic.twitter.com/94yBizshJh — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 6, 2022

19 News crews have noticed, and captured video of other streetlights that are not working on surrounding streets.

“I feel like it’s a safety concern. There are people walking at night, cars don’t pay attention -- the cars fly up and down here,” one resident told 19 News. “Without any light, you won’t see where you’re going. I feel like it’s a problem.”

In 2019, the city launched a $35 million streetlight project to replace the lights with new LED lights.

According to Cleveland Public Power, the project is 88% complete.

A spokesperson for CPP told 19 News they became aware of the downtown outage when we asked for comment.

“Thank you for bringing these to our attention. We were aware of a couple of streetlights on E. 12th near Euclid, but not these. Our crews will investigate and we believe in the next 24-48 hours the repairs will be complete,” said Shelley Shockley.

