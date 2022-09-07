Police: Naked man arrested at scene for homicide of 38-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives said a suspect has been arrested in the apparent fatal beating of a 38-year-old woman.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Carly M. Capek, of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, officers initially responded to a West 78th Street residence near Elton Court on Tuesday before 1 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report a man was assaulting a woman.

Police arrived to the home and found the front door open with a naked man, later identified as the suspect, sitting inside on the couch.

Capek was found in the bedroom with multiple “severe” injuries to her head and body, Cleveland police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Capek and the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, both lived at the residence together. Their relationship is not known at this time.

The homicide remains under investigation.

