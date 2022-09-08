16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland EMS, Wells has been shot in the head.

Since the shooting was about one mile from James Ford Rhodes High School, located in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd., school officials placed the school under lockdown for several hours.

Cleveland police confirmed one person is in custody for the shooting, but no information on the suspect has been released.

Statement from CMSD:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Andre’s family and all others who are grieving. We have put extra supports in place to help students as they cope with the loss of their classmate.”

