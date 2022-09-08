2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Labor Day traffic stop led to the arrests of two accused drug traffickers found in possession of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted by K-9 Hulk and his hander on SR-14 in Ravenna Township for a registration violation, according to PCSO.

Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the traffic stop, leading the deputy to search the car, said PCSO.

PCSO said the deputy found a bag containing approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the center console, along with other baggies of methamphetamine.

The driver is a 39-year-old Cleveland man and the passenger is a 45-year-old Barberton woman, PCSO identified.

PCSO said both were arrested and charged with:

trafficking in drugs

possession of drugs

The car was not registered to the driver and was seized pending forfeiture, according to PCSO.

“Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski wants drug traffickers to know that Portage County roadways are not safe for them to transport their narcotics,” the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stated. “We will remain vigilant and relentless.”

Portage County K-9 Hulk (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

