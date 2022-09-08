2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says

2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff...
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Labor Day traffic stop led to the arrests of two accused drug traffickers found in possession of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted by K-9 Hulk and his hander on SR-14 in Ravenna Township for a registration violation, according to PCSO.

Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the traffic stop, leading the deputy to search the car, said PCSO.

PCSO said the deputy found a bag containing approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the center console, along with other baggies of methamphetamine.

The driver is a 39-year-old Cleveland man and the passenger is a 45-year-old Barberton woman, PCSO identified.

PCSO said both were arrested and charged with:

  • trafficking in drugs
  • possession of drugs

The car was not registered to the driver and was seized pending forfeiture, according to PCSO.

2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff...
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff...
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff...
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

“Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski wants drug traffickers to know that Portage County roadways are not safe for them to transport their narcotics,” the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stated. “We will remain vigilant and relentless.”

Portage County K-9 Hulk
Portage County K-9 Hulk(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Stanley Jackson (left) and Kimberly Roquemore (second from right) participate in a candlelight...
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
Apartment building issues
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
Brooklyn Police
Brooklyn City Schools student arrested for threats against district on social media
Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released
Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released