3 hurt in Elyria house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the dollar loss is minor, said Chief Pronesti.

One resident suffered burns on her foot and two others had minor smoke inhalation.

Chief Pronesti said one resident was transported to a local hospital, but the other two refused treatment.

