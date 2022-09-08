Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board one step closer to being on the ballot this November

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council members are holding a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron.

The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.

The Akron NAACP, Freedom BLOC, City of Akron Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force, and other community members gathered 7,000 signatures earlier this summer and delivered them to Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

Council members said the Summit County Board of Elections clerk has determined the submitted petitions are sufficient.

City council members will now formally vote to place the amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The charter amendment proposal comes after the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

There have also been several other police officer involved shootings in Akron this summer.

An armed 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by Akron police on Sept. 3

According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired.

As officers approached the rear of the home, they encountered multiple male subjects; at least one of them was armed with a handgun. During the encounter, one officer shot his department-issued weapon, striking a 16-year-old male suspect in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

And, on June 29, a woman was shot by Akron police after she allegedly shot another woman at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street around 3 a.m.

The woman shot by police survived her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.