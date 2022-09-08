2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brooklyn City Schools student arrested for threats against district on social media

Brooklyn Police
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn Police confirmed a juvenile Brooklyn City Schools student was arrested on Sept. 7 for making threats toward the district on social media.

Det. Joseph Bugaj said BPD responded to a report of a threatening message towards Brooklyn City Schools posted on social media on Aug. 25.

Officers investigated the threat and identified a person of interest believed to be responsible for the threat, Bugaj stated.

Further investigation found a second threat towards Brooklyn City Schools that was determined to be from the same person, according to Bugaj.

Bugaj said this person is a juvenile Brooklyn City Schools student who was arrested on Sept. 7.

“There is no reason to believe that a continued safety concern exists related to these threats,” Bugaj stated. “The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

The student will face the forthcoming charge(s) in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, according to Bugaj.

Brooklyn Police Det. Joseph Bugaj

