Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in history, died on Thursday.

The Queen is remembered for serving during some of the most pivotal moments in history, including World War II, the Cold War, and Brexit.

Dr. Kathryn Lavelle, a professor of world affairs at Case Western Reserve University, explained how the monarchy will likely change following the Queen’s death.

“The nature of the monarchy has changed in so far as the media has changed as well over the years of her reign and the British public feels intimacy now with the type of people that inhabit these roles,” Lavelle said. “It’s not like the American system. The American system, our president is the head of state and the head of government so if we are frustrated or we don’t like what the president is doing we elect someone new. This is something the British people have the option of doing but it also gives them a symbol that’s above politics and the challenge that remains for the royal family going forward is how to keep that distance.”

Lavelle said the new era of the monarchy will likely have a different “personality.”

“The current Prince Charles and his children have given interviews even if they are very circumscribed interviews,” Lavelle said. “The present Queen had not given any interviews in her lifetime of that type so it’s going to be a very different world in terms of the personality that the next generation is going to have to navigate.”

The Queen will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

“She wasn’t just the longest serving, remember her two predecessors died I don’t want to say young, but they certainly didn’t live into old age so not only was she in office for a long time she lived into her 90s,” Lavelle said. “Her legacy is certainly a legacy of service.”

