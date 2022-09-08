Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”

That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family.

The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to people who have no relations to him, even though she tried in court without representation to gain custody of him.

“I saw a distraught great-grandmother who needed help. It was apparent to me that she did not have legal representation.”

That all changed after a former juvenile court magistrate, Valarie Bickerstaff, saw my report two weeks ago. She was troubled by the situation Betts was in. In her mind, there’s no reason little Larell can’t live with his grandmother.

Betts is attempting to help her get her grandson, who has some disabilities. She petitioned the court after her granddaughter, Tajinae Stockwell, whom she had legal custody of since she was born, died in a car crash.

“I contacted you because my heart went out to her because it did not look right. What I was hearing from her was there was no reason, and as I have met her, I can see no reason why her great-grandson should not be in her loving arms and in her care.”

Betts took on the Goliath legal system, Children and Family Services and the juvenile court by herself and lost.

Attorney Bickerstaff hopes to level the playing field by representing her for free.

Betts showed her new lawyer paperwork that she says proves she’s capable of taking care of Larell.

“Mental examination, drug and alcohol testing. She passed all of that. She does not have any mental health issues. Her home is beautiful. It is warm. It is inviting. Her grandson already has a bedroom waiting for him. She as been railroaded in this process and I intend to help her.”

No response from the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services or the juvenile court.

This is an ongoing story.

