CMSD encourages students to have perfect attendance this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a pep rally and morale boost to get students to wake up and come to school every single day.

CEO Eric Gordon from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is encouraging children to become the best version of themselves this year.

“It’s an education effort for our kids, our families, our caregivers, our educators, that strong attendance is critically important to your success,” Gordon said.

Being absent, Gordon says, will only hurt your grades and school life even more.

Here at CMSD, having full attendance means missing less than 10 days of school per year. Missing more than 10 days they say decreases a student’s reading score by 12 points.

“You automatically can increase your reading points by 12 points and your math scores by 15 points just by showing up because we can’t teach you if you’re not here,” Gordon said.

Renee Harvey is the vice president of the Cleveland Browns foundation. She knows a thing or two about what it takes to win at life.

“Set some habits in the morning so you have a routine making sure that when you show up to class, and if you don’t see your friend or teammate, ask them where they were. Make sure you are encouraging them,” she said.

This “Get 2 School, You Can Make It!” campaign wants to push these students to have the confidence to achieve all their goals, big and small.

