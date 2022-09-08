2 Strong 4 Bullies
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver...
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?

Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering flights with fares as low as $39.

Customers must purchase the $39 special fares by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The flights are valid from Nov. 5, 2022 to Feb. 2, 2023.

“We are happy to see Frontier’s continued investment in Cleveland and this important market for Northeast Ohio,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer.

