Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?

Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering flights with fares as low as $39.

Customers must purchase the $39 special fares by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The flights are valid from Nov. 5, 2022 to Feb. 2, 2023.

RELATED:

“We are happy to see Frontier’s continued investment in Cleveland and this important market for Northeast Ohio,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.