Health officials give update to vaccine availability in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the state’s department of health held a briefing on Thursday to discuss the latest on vaccines in Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Drs. Anna Goroncy and LaToya Smith, both with the University of Cincinnati, for 11 a.m. remarks.

In Northeast Ohio, appointments for the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are already being accepted for various locations, including at the Cleveland Clinic, with the Summit County Health Department, and at participating Meijer stores.

The latest version of the vaccine has specifically been produced to help defend against the latest coronavirus strains.

The Ohio Department of Health no longer releases daily death statistics, but Dr. Vanderhoff said the state still reports around 12 coronavirus-related deaths each day.

