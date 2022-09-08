Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney.

Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement.

On Monday, Maalik Amir Roquemore attacked a CMHA officer as he exited his vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows the fight, as well as the officer trying to use his taser to subdue Roquemore before ultimately firing two shots.

“Anyone who watched that video knew [Roquemore] was crying out for help. He didn’t get the help he needed,” Jackson told 19 News. “It’s unfortunate this officer used deadly force when [Roquemore] didn’t pose a deadly threat to the officer. It’s yet again another example of how CMHA is not properly training its officers.”

Bodycam coming today, showing alleged attack on CMHA cop that led to officer shooting/killing the man. He wasn’t armed, but CMHA says attack continued after taser attempt. The man’s mom has retained atty Stanley Jackson, who rep’d fam of Arthur Keith - also killed by CMHA police. — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 7, 2022

Jackson appeared a candlelight vigil Wednesday night with Kimberly Roquemore, along with other family members and friends.

She previously told 19 News that her son suffered from schizophrenia and PTSD due to a past interaction with police in another community.

“I’m hoping for a Maalik’s Law, so officers know first-hand to use tactical approaches, to instantly identify a mental health crisis and not execute someone who is ill,” she said after reviewing the bodycam footage. “All the suffering and everything he went through won’t be in vain.”

Ms. Roquemore said she’s slowly moving forward with the healing process.

“I love my son. I miss my son very much. I’m finding the strength and comfort in the peace in knowing he’s free and not suffering anymore. Now that we’re moving forward, I just have to keep smiling,” she said.

Jackson, an attorney with The Cochrane Firm, represented the family of Arthur Keith, who was shot and killed by CMHA police in 2020.

He was asked what the officer in this week’s shooting could have done differently.

“If you’re an officer, you’re being trained, you’re here to protect and serve right? In that moment, that officer had an opportunity to potentially use some of the training he may or may not have had,” Jackson said. “That officer wasn’t prepared for that moment.”

The Cleveland Police Department is handling the independent investigation into the shooting.

Chief Wayne Drummond and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard held a briefing on Wednesday to release their initial findings.

Neither Drummond nor Howard offered any opinion as to whether or not the shooting was justified, they simply offered their observations of what the video shows.

“As the investigation progresses, we’re going to be transparent with the public,” Howard said as the two concluded their remarks.

