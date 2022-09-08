New accountability team will help with police reform in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced on Wednesday the creation of the new “Police Accountability Team” to assist with the implementation of the Department of Justice’s consent decree.

The latest step in law enforcement reform for the city of Cleveland will include a group of individuals who are “skilled in police procedure” and community engagement.

The team’s goal will consist of reviewing policies and making recommendations so the city can eventually terminate the consent decree, according to the mayor’s office.

“The safety of our neighbors and our community is our No. 1 priority,” Mayor Bibb said. “We support our police, and this team will help ensure that the improvements we have made become permanent parts of our culture of service, safety and accountability.”

Cleveland has multiple layers and systems of police oversight — that’s why we are launching a Police Accountability Team to focus on final and successful compliance with the consent decree. https://t.co/uPsU0LkhdZ — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) September 7, 2022

A separate Community Police Commission that originated out of the passage of Issue 24 would have “final authority” over the department’s policies, procedures, training practices, and discipline if approved by a city council vote.

“We are focused on making Cleveland a national model for police reform,” Mayor Bibb added. “Right now, we have multiple layers and mechanisms for oversight. Moving forward, we are focused on implementing lasting, sustained change under the consent decree as we shift towards independent oversight.”

According to the mayor’s office, complaints of excessive force against the Cleveland Division of Police have decreased 54% since 2020.

