Non-hazardous oil spills in Chagrin River

Eastlake Fire file photo(Eastlake Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Fire confirmed there was a non-hazardous oil spill in the Chagrin River on Sept. 7.

Willoughby notified EFD of the spill at 12:21 p.m. when a light sheen was detected in near the SR-2 overpass., EFD said.

The Ohio EPA, Lake County General Health District, and the United States Coast Guard were notified, according to EFD.

EFD said 350′ of protective booms were placed in the river downstream based on EPA recommendations with the help of the Lake County Hazmat Team and Eastlake Technical Rescue Team.

The booms will remain within the city of Eastlake for 24 hours, said EFD.

A contractor was hired to begin the clean-up process at that point, according to EFD.

EFD confirmed authorities identified the spiller and the product, which is oil-liquid that is non-hazardous.

