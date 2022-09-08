Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend to close out the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. Expect a sunny sky. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The air mass continues to warm tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures above 80 degrees for most neighborhoods. Things turn unsettled over the weekend as a slow moving area of low pressure develops west of Ohio. We will start to bring the shower chances into the area later Saturday afternoon. It looks like you’ll be dodging some showers Saturday night. Expect this showery pattern to continue into Sunday and the first half of next week.

