Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

Loren Girardi
Loren Girardi((Source: Walton Hills police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February.

Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident.

Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

Girardi didn’t stop after the accident, but left behind pieces of his black Toyota 4Runner.

Walton Hills police arrested Girardi several days after the accident after an anonymous person called officers and told them where to find the damaged Toyota 4Runner.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

Girardi will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli on Oct. 13.

