President Biden to travel to Ohio for groundbreaking at $20 billion Intel semiconductor site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden will join Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Intel executives in Licking County on Friday morning for the groundbreaking at the company’s historic semiconductor manufacturing site.

The event, which comes approximately one month after President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, will celebrate Intel’s $20 billion investment into two new chip factories in Licking County.

The two state-of-the-art manufacturing factories will be built in central Ohio by 2025, according to Intel.

The chips that will be manufactured at the plant can be used in various products, including cell phones, appliances, and vehicles.

Even though the facilities will be located in Licking County, the impact is expected to be felt statewide.

An estimated $2.8 billion is expected to be added to the state’s annual gross product, the governor’s office said.

The project is the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger with other state and local officials are expected to attend Friday’s event.

Licking County is approximately 35 miles northeast of Columbus.

19 News will provide live streaming coverage of President Biden’s visit to Ohio and the ground-breaking event.

