2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Twinsburg police search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Emma D. Linek (Source: Twinsburg police)
Emma D. Linek (Source: Twinsburg police)((Source: Twinsburg police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Emma Linek was last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport wearing a black crop top, black, red and white plaid pants, black boots, a black scarf and a black zip-up hoodie.

Emma D. Linek
Emma D. Linek((Source: Twinsburg police))

Family members said she also wears larger, black framed glasses.

According to police, Emma could possibly be in Atlanta, GA or still in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Twinsburg police at 330-963-6220.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver...
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board one step closer to being on the ballot this November
19 News
CMSD encourages students to have perfect attendance this year
19 News
Woman, her 9-year-old daughter killed in Geauga County house fire