Twinsburg police search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Emma Linek was last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport wearing a black crop top, black, red and white plaid pants, black boots, a black scarf and a black zip-up hoodie.

Emma D. Linek ((Source: Twinsburg police))

Family members said she also wears larger, black framed glasses.

According to police, Emma could possibly be in Atlanta, GA or still in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Twinsburg police at 330-963-6220.

