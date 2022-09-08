2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Sunday; a warming trend in the meantime

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight will be our last evening in the 50s for quite some time.

Temperatures will be warming up over the course of the weekend.

Expect highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Evenings will also be getting warmer and more humid.

Friday will be beautiful but clouds will increase through the day Saturday.

Scattered showers will move in Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday.

There will be breaks in the rain on Sunday but the overall theme of the day will be damp with occasional showers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

