12-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights, police say

Intersection near scene of Thursday night's shooting
Intersection near scene of Thursday night's shooting
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 12-year-old is in custody in connection to Thursday night’s shooting near Cleveland Heights High School.

Officers first responded to East Derbyshire Road near Lee Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

The 14-year-old shooting victim was found at the scene by first responders, according to Cleveland Heights authorities. Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives were called to the scene and identified a 12-year-old suspect, who was eventually arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

