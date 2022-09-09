2 former East Cleveland police officers indicted on bribery, tampering charges

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said two former East Cleveland police officers were indicted Friday on charges of bribery and tampering with records.

Von Harris, 52, and Demarkco Johnson, 28, are accused of providing false police reports in exchange for money.

According to prosecutors, the crimes took place in June of 2018 around East Cleveland.

Harris and Johnson are facing the following charges:

Bribery

Tampering with records

Insurance fraud

Records show the pair are due back in court on Sept. 28 for arraignment.

The Euclid Police Department, which currently employs Johnson, said he is now on administrative leave.

The department hired Johnson in June of 2021 after a background check, including a polygraph test, Euclid police said.

Below is part of a statement shared with 19 News by Euclid police:

“Our vetting and hiring process is thorough. We will continue to examine and evaluate the process in order to ensure the highest quality candidates for employment with our agency.”

