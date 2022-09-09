3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side.
The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
- Man in his 30s who was shot in the leg, transported in serious condition
- Man in his 40s who was shot in the face, transported in critical condition
- Man in his 20s who was shot in the leg, condition unknown
All three shooting victims were transported to University Hospitals for treatment.
Cleveland police said a suspect description is not available at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.