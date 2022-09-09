2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side.

The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

According to Cleveland police, the victims included:

  • Man in his 30s who was shot in the leg, transported in serious condition
  • Man in his 40s who was shot in the face, transported in critical condition
  • Man in his 20s who was shot in the leg, condition unknown

All three shooting victims were transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

Cleveland police said a suspect description is not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Early investigations said that the victim was found by building maintenance and that he may...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
19 News
3 men shot in broad daylight outside barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
Missing teen Emma Linek
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter