3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side.

The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

According to Cleveland police, the victims included:

Man in his 30s who was shot in the leg, transported in serious condition

Man in his 40s who was shot in the face, transported in critical condition

Man in his 20s who was shot in the leg, condition unknown

All three shooting victims were transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

Cleveland police said a suspect description is not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

