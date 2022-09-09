2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Caller threatens to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary school, police say

Kent police said officers are investigating a threat against Walls Elementary School.
Kent police said officers are investigating a threat against Walls Elementary School.
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said an unknown man placed a threatening call Friday afternoon to Walls Elementary School.

According to police, the caller said he would bring a gun, specifically an AK-47 rifle, to the school.

No gun was found on school property, Kent police said.

Below is part of the statement shared with 19 News by the police department:

“The Kent Police Department responded to provide for the safety of the students, faculty and staff at Walls School. In addition, other schools in the district also took precautionary safety measures with the assistance of the Kent Police Department. The Kent Police Department, with the help of the Kent State University Police Department, provided for the safety of all students, faculty, and staff at these three school buildings while they completed dismissal.”

19 News has reached out to the Kent City School District for more information.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Early investigations said that the victim was found by building maintenance and that he may...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
19 News
3 men shot in broad daylight outside barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
East 117th Street shooting scene
3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood