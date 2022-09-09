Caller threatens to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary school, police say

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said an unknown man placed a threatening call Friday afternoon to Walls Elementary School.

According to police, the caller said he would bring a gun, specifically an AK-47 rifle, to the school.

No gun was found on school property, Kent police said.

Below is part of the statement shared with 19 News by the police department:

“The Kent Police Department responded to provide for the safety of the students, faculty and staff at Walls School. In addition, other schools in the district also took precautionary safety measures with the assistance of the Kent Police Department. The Kent Police Department, with the help of the Kent State University Police Department, provided for the safety of all students, faculty, and staff at these three school buildings while they completed dismissal.”

19 News has reached out to the Kent City School District for more information.

The incident remains under investigation.

