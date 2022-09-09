City makes plan to fix crosswalk lights after neighbors reach out to 19 Troubleshooters

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for the city of Lorain to fix the crosswalk lights on 37th and Oberlin.

“A lot of people wont call but I do, I care about safety,” said Page.

Its been weeks and nothing has been done, so Page called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

She explained that when she hits the button the crosswalk does not signal for her to cross by stopping the oncoming traffic.

Instead she and others are forced to get across the road in between light changes giving them around 10 seconds.

“I know we’ve got some folks that are disabled some elderly that use that section,” said Safety Director Sanford Washington.

He told 19 News the lights had been damaged and a team will be out next week to asses the damage and start fixing the problem.

The city plans to keep everyone posted on their progress by posting updates on their website.

