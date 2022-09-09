2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.

Cleveland Homicide has since taken over the investigation.

Early investigations said that the victim was found by building maintenance and that he may have been beaten by someone days earlier.

No arrests have been made, police said, and CCMEO will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-6564, or submit anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

