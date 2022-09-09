Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue.

When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been made public.

According to police, early information said that the man parked his car on East 28th and Cedar and began walking toward the courtyard of the apartments, when he was shot by unknown shooter(s).

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

