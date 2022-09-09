Cleveland mother of 4 murdered in her own home by stranger, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -38-year-old Carly Capek was murdered inside her home on West 78th Street, she was beaten and thrown around a room like a rag doll.

The man police arrested in her murder is 50-year-old Gregory Martin, if that’s his real name. He is known to have at least six alias’.

Cleveland Police say he killed Carly Capek, mother of four (WOIO)

Family and friends say he was visiting her home for just the second time, brought there by a mutual friend when he attacked her, beating her stabbing her, and eventually slitting her throat.

“He really really brutalized your sister. He did. I heard exactly what he did to her. She didn’t deserve that. I just keep thinking that she was scared, she was hurt and she was alone and this man was doing this to her and there was nothing he could do about it.” said Capek’s older sister Marlina Rodriguez.

Neighbors say Capek did try and climb out a window but was pulled back in, even though an Uber driver tried and failed to help out of the window.

Capek leaves four children without a mother and with very little money to help raise them.

There is a GoFundMe Account set up to help...

https://gofund.me/b1dfba96

