Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity hoping to kick start lives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told 19 News there will be two multi home developments on Cleveland’s east and west sides.

This along with five homes in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood and eight new homes in Buckeye Woodhill.

“There’s been a lot of issues with affordability and raising all the funds but it’s so important because habitat wants to serve all people regardless of what town you live on,” he said.

This project marks Cleveland Habitat’s first new construction project on the west side in more than a decade.

This is all a part of their 100 home initiative in the greater Buckeye area.

Resident Kim Lewis said Habitat for humanity changed her life.

“It’s going to help a lot of people like it helped me,” Lewis said.

These houses will be ready to go towards the end of next year.

But Lewis said for people that dream of becoming homeowners it is definitely worth the wait.

“I never wanted to be a home owner but I met the guys at habitat and I fell in love with them and they fell in love with me & it turned out to be a blessing,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.