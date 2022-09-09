Euclid man killed on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 31-year-old Euclid man.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the victim died Thursday at MetroHealth.

He has been identified as Robert Hall Jr.

The medical examiner said Hall was found in the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue.

His cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

