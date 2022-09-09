Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport.

“It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad.

Mike Linek said he last saw her on Tuesday when her family dropped her off at Cleveland Hopkins Airport for a flight to Boston.

He explained that the airline rebooked her on a connecting flight from Atlanta to Boston, but when she did not arrive he became worried and contacted Twinsburg police.

“Cleveland Police were able to review the video at Hopkins Airport. They saw her get on the plane and not get off,” Mike said. “We know she reached Atlanta based on the video but once she reached Atlanta we don’t know.”

According to Police, Emma was last seen wearing a black crop top with black, red and white plaid pants and a black scarf.

She also wears larger, black framed glasses.

Emma’s father said he’s now traveled to Atlanta, and hopes for more information from Atlanta Police, and the airport about where Emma could be.

“We’ve walked through the airport a number of times trying to catch a glimpse of her, trying to look at different places she could go, but it’s been three days, so it’s difficult,” he said.

As he desperately looks for any clue of where she is, he has one last wish.

“Just give us a call, let us know you are alright, love to see you,” he said.

If you have any information on where Emma is, you are asked to call the Twinsburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-963-6220.

