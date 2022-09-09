Geauga County house fire kills mother and her daughter; father and son able to escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in to the Hambden Township Fire Department. It was because a house on Taylor Wells Road was on fire.

When the fire department arrived they saw thick smoke bellowing from the windows and the roof of the house where a family of four lived.

Robert Sharpe and his 7-year-old son were able to escape the fire.

The boy’s mother and young sister Khole Sharpe were not. They died in the smoke-filled house.

Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand briefed 19 News.

“According to the father, the little bit we talked to him, he was trying to get her out, but the smoke got too heavy so he was unable to get the mother out or the daughter.”

Hiden and her daughter perished in the house. A neighbor had this reaction to the deadly blaze:

“Horrible. Just horrible. Young kid, the mother’s young. I’m 75, so if I go, fine. I was hoping it was the house next door because there is nobody there.”

Chief Hildenbrand said there were no working smoke detectors in the house and the cause is under investigation.

