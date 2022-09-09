2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Geauga County house fire kills mother and her daughter; father and son able to escape

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in to the Hambden Township Fire Department. It was because a house on Taylor Wells Road was on fire.

When the fire department arrived they saw thick smoke bellowing from the windows and the roof of the house where a family of four lived.

Robert Sharpe and his 7-year-old son were able to escape the fire.

The boy’s mother and young sister Khole Sharpe were not. They died in the smoke-filled house.

Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand briefed 19 News.

“According to the father, the little bit we talked to him, he was trying to get her out, but the smoke got too heavy so he was unable to get the mother out or the daughter.”

Hiden and her daughter perished in the house. A neighbor had this reaction to the deadly blaze:

“Horrible. Just horrible. Young kid, the mother’s young. I’m 75, so if I go, fine. I was hoping it was the house next door because there is nobody there.”

Chief Hildenbrand said there were no working smoke detectors in the house and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Operation Orange
‘Dawg Pound Baker’ goes back to kitchen to cook up new character ahead of Cleveland Browns season
Willowick Middle School
Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Tuscarawas County crash kills Waynesburg woman after car goes down embankment
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday