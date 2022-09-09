Intel Invests 100 million dollars in local colleges to fill semiconductor jobs

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities.

Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant.

Microelectronic manufacturing has always been a huge part of the curriculum at LCCC and with this grant they will be able to not only train their students but others.

LCCC will lead 10 Ohio colleges and universities to develop curriculum, faculty training and experiential learning programs specifically in semiconductor processing and industrial automation manufacturing. They’ll be helping Cuyahoga Community College, Stark State College, Lakeland Community College, Cleveland State University, Kent State University, Ashland University, Case Western Reserve University, The University of Toledo, Ohio Dominican University, and Youngstown State University.

Right now Intel is building two factories as a part of their fist phase.

They plan on creating 3 thousand intel jobs. and 7 thousand construction jobs. All opportunities you could take advantage of by going through one of these programs.

“These are advanced manufacturing jobs and as students complete the program it’ll be their decision whether they want to travel and work for intel or they want to stay close to home,” explained Tracy Green from LCCC. “because we already work with 80 companies in this space and students are getting jobs even before they graduate” .

