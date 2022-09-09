Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Heights Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road which is located right down the street from Cleveland Heights High.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot to the stomach there is currently no information on the juvenile’s condition, according to Mike Thomas Cleveland Heights Director of Communications and Public Engagement.

Detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses.

