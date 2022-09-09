Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm.

According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died from his injuries.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

19 News will have more information when it’s made available.

