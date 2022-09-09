2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man arrested after luring boy away from bus stop, molesting him, police say

Police in Arizona say Jesus Jorge Delcampo has been charged with molestation of a child and...
Police in Arizona say Jesus Jorge Delcampo has been charged with molestation of a child and kidnapping.(Chandler Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in the Chandler area.

Chandler police said they arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo on Thursday afternoon after DNA linked him to the crime.

Arizona’s Family reports on July 29, the boy’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads.

According to court documents, the parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling the police.

Authorities said the boy told them he got to his bus stop too early, and no other kids were around. So, he asked Delcampo, who was riding around in a golf cart, for help. Delcampo reportedly told the boy to follow him to the shed, where he molested him.

After Delcampo stopped, police said he told the boy to meet him back at the park.

According to court documents, the boy’s parents told officers they talked to different maintenance staff, including Delcampo. The boy’s mother said Delcampo appeared scared, and his face changed when he was told about the allegations.

DNA was later taken from all the men working at the complex, including Delcampo, in early August.

Authorities said Delcampo told them he had gone to work at the complex on the morning of the crime but went directly to the main office. He also said he talked to another co-worker along the way and waited at the office. However, that employee was interviewed by police and said he never spoke to Delcampo that morning.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Delcampo driving a golf cart the morning of the incident.

On Wednesday, police said the DNA found on the victim matched Delcampo. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Delcampo has claimed innocence, stating it was “impossible” that his DNA was found on the boy, police said. He also reportedly claimed he was at the office despite video surveillance.

Chandler police said Delcampo was booked on two counts of molestation of a child and one count of kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
A video shows the woman, later identified by police as Melissa Strelec, throw a bag with a tail...
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall
Rocky River fatal fire
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody